Related to this story

Most Popular

Our View: Juggling the money, and hoping
Editorial

Our View: Juggling the money, and hoping

OUR VIEW There will be blood as a result of the coronavirus-caused economic nosedive. But most of you reading this are already aware of that fact, and likely are doing some personal finance decision-making of your own. We’ve entered a strange, frightening new age.

Roses & Raspberries: Settling into the routine
Editorial

Roses & Raspberries: Settling into the routine

OUR VIEW Somehow, the jokes we saw online on April Fool's Day weren’t as funny as they should have been — but they did offer some badly-needed relief from the unrelenting barrage of bad news about the coronavirus, which continues to climb the threat mountain.

Our View: The real meaning of essential
Editorial

Our View: The real meaning of essential

  • Updated

OUR VIEW We don't really need to throw big numbers at you, because most North County residents are aware of ag’s importance to the way we live — under attack by a microscopic, aggressive, deadly enemy — but one that can be defeated if everyone agrees to play by very specific rules of engagement, or disengagement in the case of safe distances.