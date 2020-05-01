Guest Editorial: America needs sports. Let's see how we can get back to playing safely

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It was going on two months ago - March 11 to be exact - when Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert was diagnosed with coronavirus and the NBA shut down until further notice.

The dominoes started falling after that. On March 12, Major League Baseball canceled spring training, the National Hockey League suspended the 2019-20 season, Major League Soccer went on hiatus and college leagues across the country began to shutter sports.

The following day, the Masters was postponed indefinitely and President Donald Trump declared a national emergency that rightly spelled quiet in American stadiums and arenas for the foreseeable future.

All of these decisions were absolutely the right thing to do, and we applaud owners, coaches and athletes who joined the country in a stay home, stay safe movement that has helped us control the spread of the coronavirus.

Now, it is time to explore whether certain sports can begin again, without spectators gathering physically and with the appropriate level of safety for athletes and others who must be present.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced that he is talking to teams and leagues about how they can reopen.