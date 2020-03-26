Neil Barofsky: Big bailouts need fierce watchdogs

The United States is about to enact an even larger and more encompassing bailout than the one I helped oversee as the special inspector general of the Troubled Asset Relief Program in 2008. That means Americans will once again have to grapple with the inherent unfairness of letting the government pick winners and losers, along with the potential for fraud and scandal that always accompanies the distribution of so much money in such a short time.

I've been one of many critics of the policy failures of the previous bailout. But let's not forget that strong and effective oversight was one of the clear successes of the 2008 program - or the painful lessons it taught.

First, strings must be attached to funds handed out to businesses crippled by the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, and vigorous independent oversight is necessary to ensure compliance with them. Otherwise there will be no way to achieve the policy goals that the bailout intends to accomplish.

There was a startling absence of any such strictures in 2008-2009. When the Treasury Department provided hundreds of billions of dollars to U.S. banks, it said that doing so would restore lending and provide relief to struggling homeowners. But it then refused entreaties to establish conditions that would ensure such a result.