Our View: A glimpse of what could be

In the past two decades, Earth's temperature has risen about two-thirds of a degree Fahrenheit, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. An 8-percent reduction in emissions is roughly equivalent to the annual emissions reductions needed to limit global warming to slightly above preindustrial temperatures. However, the target spelled out in the Paris Climate Agreement would require similar reductions every year this decade, not just for one year.

That suggests — well, it’s quite a bit more than a suggestion — that it would take something far more prolonged than the COVID-19 lockdowns to make a dent in the planet’s warming trend.

In fact, a climate scientist at the Breakthrough Institute has said that “despite the largest drop in global CO2 emissions ever recorded, the (coronavirus) crisis will have minimal effects on CO2 concentrations and warming, which are based much more on the total emissions that have ever occurred than our emissions in a single year. …”

That same scientist went on to say this: “The fact that the biggest global economic contraction since the Great Depression will not make a dent in future warming should be sobering.” Indeed.