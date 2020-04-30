Our View: A level field for business

Much of that money has since been returned by those recipients, after being thoroughly shamed for taking loans that were meant for the true small businesses.

Granted, employees of large nationwide chains likely need a paycheck as badly as any worker. But giving money to big corporate entities was not the stated objective of the program. It was supposed to give the little guys a fighting chance in a sinking U.S. economy.

The big guys had a huge advantage over the little guys when it came to applying for and receiving loans. Some of the large corporations used “benefits liquidity teams,” financial experts who know the ropes and how to get the money. The mom-and-pops never had a chance.

Oversight mechanisms written into the original legislation by Congress to make sure the funds went to small businesses were jettisoned by the Trump administration, and lenders never got up to speed on how to distribute the funds — a vivid demonstration of why federal spending programs need oversight.

Now there is $484 billion more for small businesses and health care providers, and one can only hope it will not be hampered by the unfairness that plagued the first stimulus program. Smaller businesses do not have the deep pockets of the chains but desperately need financial help, while many of the big boys have cash reserves.