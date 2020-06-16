Our View: A new presence for cops

We gave the “defund police” protest slogan a few days to marinate, because the first thought we had was — don’t be ridiculous.
But after further consideration, and checking the facts, the “defund” part of the idea actually means something other than just pulling all government funding from law enforcement agencies, thus eliminating what is now a badly-needed force for public-safety.
Instead, what really seems to be happening on a more or less national scale is policy makers taking a closer look at how their law enforcement agencies’ funding is being used, and re-tooling the operational model.
For example, instead of buying more tanks and guns to make police forces look more like military battle units, spending those dollars on first weeding out the so-called bad cops, then re-educating the core police force about how to safely interact with a crowd of angry protesters exercising their right to assemble and speak freely.
As everyone knows by now, being a police officer isn’t a cushy job. In most communities, especially in our larger cities, officers are under stress from the time they clock in until it’s time to go home. And it’s the kind of dirty stress that often does not simply disappear when the shift is over.
In fact, we can imagine that a lot of police departments are having to deal with an epidemic of post-traumatic stress disorder in the ranks, especially after the past few weeks of daily protests, some extremely violent, that involve police-to-protester confrontations.
For those of us not involved in police work, it’s difficult to imagine what officers are going through — but not at all hard to imagine how an officer can over-react in an especially tense situation.
No department is immune from the stresses police officers face, now more than ever. Our own Santa Maria Police Department has experienced strife within the ranks, sometimes involving violence between fellow officers, or between officers and members of the public.
OK, it’s a tough job, but should police departments be eliminated? We can say a definitive “no.” It’s a seriously bad idea. But change can be achieved in other ways.
Camden, New Jersey, disbanded its police department more than seven years ago, firing every officer, then started over from scratch by hiring many of them back. The officers not rehired probably shouldn’t have been on the force in the first place. Camden reworked the basic community policing concept, and since 2012 has moved from being one of the most violent, crime-riddled cities in America to one with about half as much overall crime as when the former department was in place.
It’s not luck or a magic trick. It’s hard work to get rid of ingrained attitudes and uncooperative police unions. Camden managed to change its police department’s grass-roots culture, with very gratifying results, which could provide a good working model for other communities across the country.
Americans treasure our freedoms, but we also need a safe community in which to live, work and raise our families. Because every society has people with ill intent, such safe communities cannot exist without a highly trained and organized police department. It’s part of the basic fabric of this nation, and entirely necessary.
Activists define “defunding the police” as moving public funds away from policing, and instead them putting into enhanced community services and programs — including programs designed to educate people with different backgrounds and different cultures on how to live together, peacefully.
That could work, hand-in-hand with a strong police force.
