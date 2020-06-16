Our View: A new presence for cops

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We gave the “defund police” protest slogan a few days to marinate, because the first thought we had was — don’t be ridiculous.

But after further consideration, and checking the facts, the “defund” part of the idea actually means something other than just pulling all government funding from law enforcement agencies, thus eliminating what is now a badly-needed force for public-safety.

Instead, what really seems to be happening on a more or less national scale is policy makers taking a closer look at how their law enforcement agencies’ funding is being used, and re-tooling the operational model.

For example, instead of buying more tanks and guns to make police forces look more like military battle units, spending those dollars on first weeding out the so-called bad cops, then re-educating the core police force about how to safely interact with a crowd of angry protesters exercising their right to assemble and speak freely.

As everyone knows by now, being a police officer isn’t a cushy job. In most communities, especially in our larger cities, officers are under stress from the time they clock in until it’s time to go home. And it’s the kind of dirty stress that often does not simply disappear when the shift is over.