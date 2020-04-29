Our View: After the war has been won

In many ways, the coronavirus-provoked economic devastation is like a military operation during wartime. After the fierce battle is over, our leaders need to figure out how to clean up the battlefield, make it whole again.

Both county and city officials are envisioning a reopening time line of four to six weeks, which seems reasonable — as long as the virus infection/death curve is trending down. Whatever plans the county and city make would need to be revised if the virus has an upward spike.

That’s what makes planning for a reopening so difficult, because at this point no one is absolutely certain what COVID-19 will do in the coming weeks and months.

Among the many puzzles that county and city officials need to solve is identifying essential businesses, and which ones get a green light to open. The governor of Georgia authorized the reopening of that state’s essential businesses last Friday, and among those opening their doors were hair and nail salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors. We suppose “essential” is a matter of perspective.

Santa Maria officials have made it clear they are not waiting for the state or county to act on reopening guidelines, but will be creating their own rules. Still, it would be better if all the entities acted more or less in concert.