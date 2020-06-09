Our View: Cannabis rules and pot cops

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During natural and man-made calamities, non-calamity issues can be overlooked. America is enduring a virus pandemic and a socio-political crisis involving police practices, a twin tsunami that is sweeping over other important matters.

One of those is slowly resurfacing in California and Santa Barbara County — how to regulate a cannabis industry that is growing exponentially and a parallel black market for cannabis products that threatens the legal pot industry.

County officials have been struggling with cannabis business regulations since voters approved marijuana growing, sales and personal use in 2016. In most other new industries, the rules would have been written and in force much faster. Not so with cannabis.

County officials are still struggling to find some common ground that is equitable to both the cannabis industry, other industries and residents in the same area.

Resolution was the goal at last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, but the policy makers never got a chance to discuss it, due to several hours of public comments from both sides of the issue. Another meeting has been scheduled so board members can up with equitable rules.