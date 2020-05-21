Our View: Delivering the goods for health

Another fact is that unless there is a miracle of some kind, the double load may continue into the foreseeable future. There are signs of the coronavirus slowing across California, mainly due to citizens exercising great caution, staying at home, and keeping a safe distance while out and about.

But even while locked down at home, we should all do what we can to help those in need, which in the Foodbank’s case, means donating food and/or cash, volunteering to help in any way you can, and if you are venturing out, support local events to offer help and support to the Foodbank.

For example, here in North County the Fess Parker Winery has bottled three of its limited-edition wines, proceeds from the sale of which benefit the Foodbank. There are more such events to be found on Foodbank’s social media platforms.

But at the moment, replacing the overturned delivery truck is the main focus. Yardi, a global high-tech company, has put up a $50,000 matching grant as a solid start to replacing the vehicle.

Foodbank has launched an online fundraising effort, and the matching grant, plus $20,000 from an insurance policy is a good start. The goal is to raise enough money to cover the cost of a new delivery vehicle that costs upward of $120,000. With any luck, the Foodbank would like to collect enough to buy two such vehicles.