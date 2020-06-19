Our View: Desperately seeking the money trail

The Small Business Administration and Treasury Department have the information on which companies received stimulus funds, but the Trump administration is refusing to provide further details. If the business owners who took the funds want to go public, they can. Some of the no-fault loans could be as large as $10 million.

House Democrats are trying to obtain a list of recipients, but those efforts have been thwarted by Republicans — including two of those named as having benefitted from the stimulus deal approved by the House, although both voted against the final version of the bill. The two Democrats supported its passage.

One House Democrat made this salient point: “This is the largest distribution of taxpayer money in human history, and we need to ensure taxpayers know where it’s going …”

Like so much of what happens in Washington, the stimulus package that funneled billions to businesses, small and large, has morphed into a partisan talking point, one sure to make multiple appearances between now and the November election in which a president and key members of Congress will be chosen.