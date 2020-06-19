Our View: Desperately seeking the money trail

A supervisor meanders over to your work cubical and says, “I’m collecting donations to give to charitable organizations. Will you help?”
You say, “Of course. How much is everyone else giving?”
He says, “$100 is the norm.” So you dig into your wallet and produce a crisp C-note, feeling good about your ability and willingness to contribute to help the less fortunate.
A couple of weeks go by, and you walk over to the boss and ask, “What organizations did you give the donations to?”
And he says, “None of your business. Go back to work.”
That’s essentially what Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin told members of Congress earlier this week, when asked about which corporations and businesses benefitted from the federal government’s $600-billion-plus Paycheck Protection Program. Mnuchin called it “proprietary information” that does not have to be made public.
Among members of Congress now clamoring for full disclosure of who got what from the stimulus package were several lawmakers who have, in fact, benefitted directly or indirectly from the stimulus legislation they helped create and approve. From a full-disclosure standpoint, the number of members of Congress who have taken a slice of the stimulus pie is not known, and may never be known. Those members already identified are evenly divided between the two major parties.
The Small Business Administration and Treasury Department have the information on which companies received stimulus funds, but the Trump administration is refusing to provide further details. If the business owners who took the funds want to go public, they can. Some of the no-fault loans could be as large as $10 million.
House Democrats are trying to obtain a list of recipients, but those efforts have been thwarted by Republicans — including two of those named as having benefitted from the stimulus deal approved by the House, although both voted against the final version of the bill. The two Democrats supported its passage.
One House Democrat made this salient point: “This is the largest distribution of taxpayer money in human history, and we need to ensure taxpayers know where it’s going …”
Like so much of what happens in Washington, the stimulus package that funneled billions to businesses, small and large, has morphed into a partisan talking point, one sure to make multiple appearances between now and the November election in which a president and key members of Congress will be chosen.
It is not against any law for members of Congress to accept such federal funds, but it certainly raises questions about potential conflicts of interest as lawmakers process the next coronavirus rescue deal. There also is the matter of why the Trump administration is so secretive about the $60-billion-plus program.
In fact, so much seems to be wrong with how the government is handling the stimulus program, with politically-motivated accusations of the funds being used help the the president’s and lawmakers’ friends and campaign donors. And there remains the unanswered question of why large corporations seemed to get favorable status over the smaller companies the stimulus deal was supposed to help. Large corporations were among the first to get the federal loans, while smaller businesses were far back in the lineup, which meant a lot of small businesses received zero help.
This is basically what happens when those in charge of the government’s bank account decide that taxpayers don’t really deserve to know how their tax dollars are being spent. That attitude has sparked a mini-rebellion among congressional Republicans, and a major meltdown by Democrats crying foul.
Taxpayers should demand transparency.
