Our View: Filling the need in a crisis

Toilet paper, disinfectant wipes and people’s optimism aren’t the only things in short supply these days. Our communities desperately need food and blood.

That may sound a bit apocalyptic, but the description fits the situation in which we find ourselves.

The coronavirus’ effects are being felt throughout our North County communities, but our purpose today is narrowing down to specific impacts and to focus on two areas in which the need is greatest. Food first:

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has been operating at max capacity for weeks, and just in recent days has distributed more than 1.7 million pounds of healthy groceries and fresh produce to area families and individuals in need.

The Foodbank’s volunteer army has delivered food to nearly 6,000 senior citizens. Overall, more than 85,000 county residents have been helped, and the volunteers are handing out nearly 5,000 bags of food every week.

The agency is doing all it can, but it needs help from those who can lend a hand. Here is how you can do that: