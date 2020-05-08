Our View: Getting help from government

There are compelling reasons why Americans want to get back to work, among them the fact that four of every five U.S. workers admit they live paycheck to paycheck.
Not totally surprising, but the alarming part is the survey that revealed that fact was from 2017, a full three years before COVID-19 burst onto the scene.
The big worry for many idled workers today is not so much about staying alive in a pandemic, but about their credit scores. It may seem a small thing when the big thing involves life or death, but it’s real.
Most Americans are optimists. They may not talk that talk, but the truth is that human nature dictates an I-will-survive mentality. A belief that despite whatever is happening, things will get better. But will their credit score be there when they need it most?
A study from the personal finance website WalletHub indicates nearly 90 million Americans worry about their credit standing, and how it is being affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The peak of the crisis is hitting the 30-44 age group, which as a group had only a fair credit rating before the health crisis.
At the same time, nearly 90 percent of those surveyed believe they should be forgiven by the credit rating agencies for missing payments during the pandemic. That probably is just wishful thinking, another indication of Americans’ core optimism.
Debt is the big, hulking presence in the room for workers, businesses, government agencies and our elected decision makers. Household debt, including mortgage debt, has been steadily climbing since the global financial crisis in the early part of the previous decade.
Debt is generally broken down by age groups. For example, the biggest concern for the 18-24-year-olds in the United States is student debt. As you go up through the age brackets, the focus changes from credit card, to auto loans to mortgages.
Now, with economists worried about deflation because of the global pandemic, dramatic reductions in consumer spending could be catastrophic, which is one of the dynamics being considered by policy makers with regard to reopening businesses.
Debt is an integral part of almost every economy, but there are important personal reasons to avoid getting into deep debt, or trying to pay your way out of it.
For one thing, massive personal debt is like being trapped on a treadmill. On the other hand, being free of debt is like jogging on a wide-open path, because you know you’re not obligated to anyone. Extra earnings can be used on things you choose, not funneled to a lender. There’s a lot of anxiety attached to owing money, especially now when most Americans are in a state of high anxiety about surviving COVID-19.
Total U.S. household debt reached a record $14.15 trillion at the end of last year, an increase of nearly $200 billion in the fourth quarter of 2019. That was $1.5 trillion higher than the pre-Great Recession peak of $12.68 trillion in the third quarter of 2008 — and before the first U.S. coronavirus case was reported.
COVID-19 may turn out to be the fuse that lights a debt-bomb explosion, from student loans to household debt loads. It will be an explosion far too large for individuals to escape.
There is partisan division in Congress over expanding stimulus efforts that would allow the federal government to help citizens deal with their debt issues. That divide needs to be closed, quickly.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!