Our View: Getting help from government

Debt is the big, hulking presence in the room for workers, businesses, government agencies and our elected decision makers. Household debt, including mortgage debt, has been steadily climbing since the global financial crisis in the early part of the previous decade.

Debt is generally broken down by age groups. For example, the biggest concern for the 18-24-year-olds in the United States is student debt. As you go up through the age brackets, the focus changes from credit card, to auto loans to mortgages.

Now, with economists worried about deflation because of the global pandemic, dramatic reductions in consumer spending could be catastrophic, which is one of the dynamics being considered by policy makers with regard to reopening businesses.

Debt is an integral part of almost every economy, but there are important personal reasons to avoid getting into deep debt, or trying to pay your way out of it.

For one thing, massive personal debt is like being trapped on a treadmill. On the other hand, being free of debt is like jogging on a wide-open path, because you know you’re not obligated to anyone. Extra earnings can be used on things you choose, not funneled to a lender. There’s a lot of anxiety attached to owing money, especially now when most Americans are in a state of high anxiety about surviving COVID-19.