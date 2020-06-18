Our View: Getting outside, politely

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

How do you feel about the possibility of being told to leave a public park in Santa Maria because you don’t smell good enough? Maybe even be banned.

That could happen as soon as early next month, thanks to an ordinance recently approved by the City Council, one provision of which makes excessive body odor a potential reason to be asked to take a hike.

That may not be as bad as it sounds. The council made its decision — on a split vote — just after learning that the city’s Recreation and Parks Commission had not reviewed the ordinance proposal, primarily because the commission hadn’t met for a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Attorney Thomas Watson assured the council it could adopt the ordinance rather than wait for feedback from commission members, because if specific parts of the law proved to be problematic, the council could approve revisions or changes at any time. Watson also said having guidelines in place at this time is important because parks typically have higher usage in summer months, especially during a time when many local residents are seeking wide-open spaces and outdoor fun to help ease some coronavirus stress and anxiety.