Our View: Getting shorted on taxes

Except that’s not happening this year. The coronavirus pandemic forced the Trump administration into a charitable act, pushing the filing deadline into July. Hold the celebration, you still have to pay. The feds aren’t that forgiving.

Here’s where California stands on the ROI hit list: 49th worst overall; 48th worst in federal funding for infrastructure and anti-pollution efforts; 45th worst for total taxes paid per capita; 40th worst in federal support for this state’s economy; 34th worst for public safety funding.

About the only bright spots are 11th best overall in federal dollars coming back to the state for education — which is not surprising, given the massive size of the state’s public education system — and 18th best overall in federal dollars coming back here for health care, likely because California is the nation’s most heavily populated state.

WalletHub dug a little deeper into the data, factoring in statistics from its annual taxpayers’ survey, and came up with the following: Nearly two-thirds of U.S. taxpayers firmly believe they pay too much in taxes, and almost 90 percent are convinced the federal government doesn’t use tax revenues wisely. You can put us in that latter category, the lack of preparation for a global pandemic’s impacts on the U.S. offering a prime example.