Our View: Good, but it could be better

But amid all the gushing about how well things went in the primary, we feel compelled to remind folks that while a lot of people voted, the percentage of actual votes versus the number of registered voters is embarrassing for a society that prides itself on our form of democracy.

For example, 109,779 ballots were cast in the March 3 vote versus 226,923 registered voters, which means the turnout was just a shade more than 48 percent. Compare that to the 2008 presidential primary, in which nearly 58 percent of those registered turned in marked ballots.

The March 3 vote may end up with a higher turnout percentage. County elections chief Joe Holland points out that votes are still being counted — although he doesn’t think those votes will change outcomes in county races — and perhaps hit 55 percent.

The Central Coast may be in the vanguard of voting efficiency. San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties are using the same sort of equipment as this county, and there were few problems. Maybe the bigger counties should take a cue from their little cousins.

Still, we have a hard time getting beyond that potentially less-than-half-the-registered-voters thing. Politics can be odious, but the rancor with which modern political campaigns are conducted should be all the more reason for a 100-percent turnout, or near to it.