Our View: Government tightening the belts

Summer is budget-setting time in California, and as you may have noticed the summer of 2020 is going to be a strange one.
The arrival of COVID-19 earlier this year set the stage for an era the likes of which some Americans have already experienced — those who lived through previous pandemics and survivors of the Great Depression.
When the death toll started to increase, it was evident our lives would be drastically changed, and that has proven to be the case. And it’s not over.
As for setting budgets, that too will be vastly different — and obviously painful.
The pain will be felt in every city, throughout Santa Barbara County and at the state level. Shutting down a nation’s economy for several months will have that effect, always. When stores close, their owners don’t pay sales taxes, because there are little or no sales to tax.
In fact, the coronavirus may be a dream come true for Americans who believe government is too big and overbearing, and should be brought under control from a spending standpoint. And to that we say, be careful what you wish for.
For example, Santa Maria city officials are proposing what amounts to a bare-bones budget for the 2020-22 fiscal period, and considering keeping certain basic city programs and services shut down, while eliminating dozens of city government jobs.
Santa Maria’s budget hit is in the millions. Santa Barbara County government officials are counting their revenue losses in the tens of millions. The state government’s budget deficit is exponentially larger.
So, the pain will be across the board, and because COVID-19 is now making a deadly comeback in so many places, in large part due to relaxing lockdown orders and the reopening of businesses that encourage people to gather.
This all comes in the midst of a national racial crisis over real and perceived police over-reach and brutality, with many people shouting to defund police departments, which would be a serious mistake.
We don’t envy our elected leaders, at any level of government. But it is especially difficult for leaders of local governments, because they at the spot where the rubber hits the road. The decisions they make affect people they know, including their own families and friends.
But the thing about policy making at the local level, and in particular making hard budget decisions, is that government can’t spend what it doesn’t have, and when a cataclysmic event dries up the revenue stream, something has to give.
Local law enforcement needs to stay intact, not so much to quell riots, but to help keep the peace, and that is especially true with regard to policing the state’s cannabis industry, both legal and black market varieties.
In times such as these, we need to pull together, work to solve common problems — not be the cause of the problem. That means neighbors helping neighbors, donors helping charitable organizations working to ensure that everyone who needs a meal gets one, be the eyes and ears of local law enforcement and make that 911 call when you see or hear criminal activity in your neighborhood.
Americans have been very good in past calamities about pulling together. We need to do that now, and this newspaper is right there with you, keeping you informed with fact-based journalism. The kind of news you need and can use.
