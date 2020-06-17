Our View: Government tightening the belts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Summer is budget-setting time in California, and as you may have noticed the summer of 2020 is going to be a strange one.

The arrival of COVID-19 earlier this year set the stage for an era the likes of which some Americans have already experienced — those who lived through previous pandemics and survivors of the Great Depression.

When the death toll started to increase, it was evident our lives would be drastically changed, and that has proven to be the case. And it’s not over.

As for setting budgets, that too will be vastly different — and obviously painful.

The pain will be felt in every city, throughout Santa Barbara County and at the state level. Shutting down a nation’s economy for several months will have that effect, always. When stores close, their owners don’t pay sales taxes, because there are little or no sales to tax.

In fact, the coronavirus may be a dream come true for Americans who believe government is too big and overbearing, and should be brought under control from a spending standpoint. And to that we say, be careful what you wish for.