Our View: Helping in a very hard time

A newspaper judges its performance in part on what kind of feedback it receives from readers. Mostly the input we get is encouraging concerning our daily reports on current events.
Mostly, but not always, and that’s OK. We understand folks have different views of the world. What we don’t really understand is the occasional reader telling us the media — that would be us — is sensationalizing the news about the coronavirus, and capitalizing in some way on what is now heading toward a massive-scale tragedy.
Sensational journalism is something one might expect from supermarket tabloids and their screaming headlines. But in fact, all reputable news outlets now acknowledge the ferocity of COVD-19, and seem to be pulling together toward funneling information to the public and finding common solutions to a global crisis.
Here is our story: We are working very hard to get to the truth and report updates and facts about the impacts and reactions to the coronavirus here on the Central Coast with stories, infographics for quick access to the latest developments, and even a Central Coast Restaurant Guide to help you decide which takeout to order up for the family dinner. That guide can be found on our website, santamariatimes.com.
Readers can follow us on our Facebook page to get up-to-the-minute conditions, bringing you news on the fight against the spread of the virus from around the world. If you have questions about the coronavirus in your community, you can ask us, using contact information found in this newspaper, on our Facebook page and on our websites. Our news staff will work to find answers to those questions.
This is a difficult time for everyone. And it’s a difficult time for us. Our news-gathering and presentation teams are working almost around the clock. We have a terrific staff, and they are doing a top-notch job of bringing you the latest news on the virus and other important matters, local, state, national and international.
As for accusations that the media is sensationalizing the spread and threat of the coronavirus, we just don’t see it. We are not trying to mindlessly scare anyone, but instead are working hard to give our readers the correct information they need to stay safe, which in some cases will mean saving lives.
The fact is that we, all of us at this newspaper, live here too. We are a part of the Central Coast communities, and we share the hopes, dreams and fears just about everyone reading this editorial has.
Another fact is that, outside of monster wildfires or high-Richter earthquakes, a community newspaper rarely has to deal with something as massive, pervasive and down-right terrifying as a virus pandemic. Perhaps we are feeling what millions felt during the HIV/AIDS, SARS and ebola pandemics.
A reader accused us recently of being anti-government. Sorry, folks, but one of our main roles is that of government watchdog, following the money trails, identifying and reporting on misspent tax dollars, and commenting on time wasted by lawmakers on partisan spats when much larger issues are being ignored.
Like so many of our readers, we are worried about our families, too. In communities such as ours, that means helping each other. We do that by keeping you up to date on the latest events and developments. And like any good neighbor, we respond to tragedy with dedication and purpose. When we work together, we are a tough, resilient, get-it-done family.
We are trying very hard to provide accurate, timely information. This is our way of serving you, and helping our community.
