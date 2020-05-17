Our View: Identifying the virus' real targets

Actually, researchers probably didn’t need to go much further than housing costs to pinpoint the true demon in California’s homeless crisis. Those of us living on the Central Coast know all about the lack of affordable housing, a problem that has plagued this region for decades — and for which there have been a wide range of proposed remedies, but no viable solutions over all those years.

Santa Barbara County’s homeless situation is nothing like L.A.’s, but for a county this size, it is significant. The most recent Point-in-Time homeless survey counted 1,897 people, a slight increase over the previous survey period.

Homelessness became even more of an issue earlier this year when COVID-19 crashed the scene. Those of us sheltering at home, sleeping in our own beds and raiding our own refrigerators late at night have no concept of what it must be like for those whose only shelter are the remnants of cast-off cardboard boxes, under bridges, in riverbeds and bushes.

Other states ranked much worse in WalletHub’s survey, but for different reasons. Poverty, obesity and serious health problems plague states such as most-vulnerable West Virginia and other Southern states, which raises the vulnerability factor almost exponentially. In that regard, Californians are in far better shape, at least from a physical health perspective.