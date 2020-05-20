Our View: Inching toward a new phase

Cartel decision-makers are relying on the fact that Mexico's social-welfare programs are inept, don't cover everyone who needs such support, and are highly politicized. If Mexico’s government can’t step up its game, the cartels are positioning themselves to step in, replacing any form of elected leadership.

See what we mean by odd bed fellows? The bad guys replacing the good guys in a matter of months.

In a very real way, Americans and our drug addictions are responsible for the paradigm shift in Mexico. California author Don Winslow wrote the following passage in his novel “The Cartel”:

“Mexico, the land of pyramids and palaces, deserts and jungles, mountains and beaches, markets and gardens, boulevards and cobblestone streets, broad plazas and hidden courtyards, is now known as a slaughter ground.

“And for what?

“So North Americans can get high. …

North Americans smoke the dope, snort the coke, shoot the heroin, do the meth, and then have the nerve to point south … and wag their fingers at the ‘Mexican drug problem’ and Mexican corruption.