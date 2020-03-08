Our View: Inching toward November

The super thing about the Super Tuesday presidential primaries is that results tell Americans the real game is on.

Joe Biden staged a dramatic comeback, and it now seems likely Biden and Bernie Sanders are headed for a showdown at the Democratic Convention. Billionaire-level spending on campaign ads couldn’t elevate Michael Bloomberg to the top tier among Democrats, so he graciously bowed out, further thinning the field.

Santa Barbara County’s primary firmed up a few things. Well, sort of. Many of the top-of-ticket races produced a top-two situation, meaning a November runoff.

Of special interest to North County residents — especially those living and paying taxes in Lompoc — is the city’s near-landslide vote in favor of Measure I, which will increase the city’s sales tax, thus giving officials the resources they so desperately need to turn a wish list into a real working plan. Lompoc voters demonstrated their understanding of the need for government to have adequate funds to provide the programs and services most residents want and need.

Like so many cities in the nation, finding the money for public safety has become a priority. The 1-percent sales tax increase approved by voters last Tuesday will provide at least some of the necessary revenue.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}