Our View: Is a plan coming together?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Californians stuck at home watching hours of TV and doing a lot of internet surfing probably have the impression that much of the nation is sprinting full-tilt to reopen the economy.

It’s not an illusion. Dozens of states are in different stages of reopening businesses and public venues, apparently willing to accept the implied risk of causing a new wave of COVID-19 infections and deaths. That also seems to be the overall message from the Trump administration, after President Trump announced last week that “We’re back.”

There was a note of triumph in his briefing remarks, and only time will tell if that attitude was justified by what comes next.

Americans tend toward restlessness, and lots of folks have had it with moping around the house, and suiting up in hazmat gear when venturing out. That’s basically what the health experts are advising, which runs counter to what our elected leaders at the federal level seem to be telling citizens.

But what about here in Santa Barbara County? What, exactly, is the local attitude about reopening, even as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise?

We will know more about that after today’s Board of Supervisors meeting, at which the proposed Reopening in a Safe Environment (RISE) Guide is discussed.