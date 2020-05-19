Our View: Is a plan coming together?

Californians stuck at home watching hours of TV and doing a lot of internet surfing probably have the impression that much of the nation is sprinting full-tilt to reopen the economy.
It’s not an illusion. Dozens of states are in different stages of reopening businesses and public venues, apparently willing to accept the implied risk of causing a new wave of COVID-19 infections and deaths. That also seems to be the overall message from the Trump administration, after President Trump announced last week that “We’re back.”
There was a note of triumph in his briefing remarks, and only time will tell if that attitude was justified by what comes next.
Americans tend toward restlessness, and lots of folks have had it with moping around the house, and suiting up in hazmat gear when venturing out. That’s basically what the health experts are advising, which runs counter to what our elected leaders at the federal level seem to be telling citizens.
But what about here in Santa Barbara County? What, exactly, is the local attitude about reopening, even as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise?
We will know more about that after today’s Board of Supervisors meeting, at which the proposed Reopening in a Safe Environment (RISE) Guide is discussed.
County officials have stuffed a lot of recommendations into the 80-page report board members will talk about. The RISE guide discusses plans for the county's transition as it moves through each of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s four stages of a safe reopening.
The stage-1 safety and preparedness element has already been approved. Stage 2 has to do with the reopening of businesses such as retail with curbside services, bookstores and manufacturers, generally considered to be low-risk. Stage 3 involves high-risk businesses and activities such as personal care facilities and religious service gatherings. Stage 4 brings the end of the stay-at-home order and the reopening of public areas such as concert venues and sports arenas.
Hovering over the board’s discussions will be the realities of a pandemic that continues to be active in the county, primarily in the inmate population at the federal prison in Lompoc, and in North County communities.
The continuing presence of a deadly disease doesn’t seem to matter to many Americans, and who can blame the family bread-winners who haven’t seen a paycheck in two months? Further complicating the situation is the Trump administration beating the drum for a quick reopening vs. top medical experts advising a slow and measured process, with one eye on the economy and the other on our ability to cope with a potential COVID-19 resurgence.
It’s a tough call, no matter how you look at it. If our leaders follow the medical experts’ advice to the letter, damage to the U.S. economy could be overwhelming, a permanent hole we may not be able to dig our way out of.
On the other hand, ignoring the science could end up costing American lives. Viewed in the context of a world war, accepting the casualties potential is all part of battlefield strategy.
Weaving its way in, through and around this issue is the political component. We are just months away from a presidential election, in which the mud has been flying for weeks. In fact, this promises to be one of the nastiest presidential elections in U.S. history. If we stay locked down, we can expect to watch a barrage of down-and-dirty campaign ads.
Makes reruns of old TV comedies seem far more appealing.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!