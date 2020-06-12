Our View: Is there anybody out there?

The fact that tens of thousands of people gathered near Cape Kennedy, and millions more watched on live TV the launch of a private rocket carrying two American astronauts to an orbiting space station tells us a lot about this nation’s interest in exploring space.
For further evidence, witness the “Star Trek” TV, movie and merchandize franchise — people are still watching reruns of the original TV show with Capt. Kirk, Spock, Bones and the other Enterprise crew members who roamed the galaxy beginning about this time of year in 1969.
When night comes, if the weather’s good, think of the times you’ve looked to the heavens, wondering about all those stars and the mysteries deep space holds. It can be overwhelming.
And while we look, we wonder about the existence of life on those distant planets. We’ve actually searched some of the planets closest to us, found lots of interesting stuff, but not intelligent life.
Well, maybe life was there all along, but just in a form we couldn’t understand.
Which brings to mind child prodigy Enrico Fermi, born in 1901 in Italy, who later became a prize-winning physicist and naturalized U.S. citizen after creating the world’s first nuclear reactor, which by the way, was called the Chicago Pile-1.
He was the inspiration for something called the Fermi Paradox. Fermi often mused about finding intelligent life in outer space, which he considered a distinct possibility, with roughly 400 billion stars in our galaxy alone. With that many planets, Fermi posited that it would be virtually impossible that Earth-bound humans were the only intelligent beings in our space.
The paradox, as Fermi often phrased it, is that with all those planets from which to choose, why haven’t other intelligent beings contacted us? Or as he said to colleagues while helping develop the atomic bomb at the Los Alamos National Lab near Santa Fe, “Where is everybody?”
Where, indeed.
If an intelligent species on a planet at the far reaches of the galaxy had, for example, developed far beyond Earth’s humans, perhaps harnessing their sun’s energy, or even beyond that by somehow controlling all the energy sources in their entire galaxy, such a species might not be willing to fraternize with Earthlings.
They would have advanced technology, things we haven’t even considered, so what could they possibly learn from Earth’s most advanced species? You’d think such intelligent beings would be at least a little curious about their faraway neighbor, Earth being the third rock from the Sun.
The fact that there has been no contact that we know of suggests another possibility — maybe there are no other intelligent species in our galaxy. There almost surely is life in some form, probably quite a lot of it, given the number of planets.
Maybe one or more of those lifeforms have visited here. Since we live in an era of ridiculous conspiracy theories, what if COVID-19 is a visitor from another planet, come to check us out?
OK, that’s silly. Except, our best minds can’t seem to figure out this novel coronavirus, which seems to have a mind of its own, latching onto victims and using the host cells to mutate into something different.
That’s a silly idea, as well, but COVID-19 does seem to be staying one or more steps ahead of our science.
Several noted astronomers and astrophysicists have hinted that the solution to the Fermi Paradox is fairly simple — there’s nobody else out there. We prefer to believe there is, which makes striving for first contact important.
