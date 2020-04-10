Our View: It's time to decide our future

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors received long-range projections on the coronavirus, and members did not like what they saw.
County health officials have come up with some best guesses, based on federal modeling, that indicate rules about safe-distancing, mask-wearing and other personal safety measures may have to stay in place into next fall.
Board members also exchanged ideas on how they believe the pandemic may play out locally, and that segued into discussion about the dangers of keeping businesses closed vs. the protection of county residents’ health and welfare.
Fourth District Supervisor Peter Adam worries about the economic ramifications of keeping the local businesses in lockdown through the summer months and into the fall, and said this: “The economic impacts of this are getting overwhelmed by the health impacts of this. If we go all the way out to Nov. 1, a lot of people are going to be hurt without getting sick.”
In other words, implying that the cure may be worse for society than the sickness. The question that compels us to ask — is the reward worth the risk. In fact, you could ask the same question, but reverse the positions of “reward” and “risk.”
The problem for county policy makers is there is not enough hard data on the coronavirus to make truly accurate projections, and until such information is available, not even the most astute experts can say with any certainty what should be done.
Given those facts, and the fact that so many citizens already are not following various safety guidelines and/or mandates, the best course of action is probably to do what we’re doing now — trying to flatten the virus’ infection curve — and formulate rules as we go.
One thing does seem obvious. If this pandemic drags on, local, state and national economies will be badly, if not permanently damaged. That suggests policy makers would be wise to start steering a middle course.
One critically important aspect of such a strategy would be to get local businesses back in operation as quickly as possible.
The Board of Supervisors and governing bodies in the county’s cities should consider first implementing requirements, not just suggestions, that personal protective equipment be used by all workers, so that businesses now shuttered can resume operations. That should happen immediately.
The next step would be setting a schedule for the reopening of all now-closed businesses no later than June 1. That may not seem to jibe with county health officials’ projections of how long the virus may stay active in our region, but by that time if businesses are not back up and running, we may all face a problem just as big and overwhelming as the threat of contracting COVID-19.
We hear a lot of the worst news about the virus’ effects, but the fact remains that most people who are infected will suffer only mild, flu-like symptoms. The problem is that they become active carriers, who could easily spread the virus to more-vulnerable populations. Thus, the need to mandate use of the protective gear when behind the counter, or out front as a consumer.
Those are just preliminary steps in what apparently will be an ongoing battle against a nasty, tenacious disease. But it is necessary to get commerce back on its feet sooner rather than later. As many experts now understand, a deep, long-lasting economic depression could be as deadly, or more so, than the coronavirus.
These are difficult times, and our elected leaders need to make some hard choices.
