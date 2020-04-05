Our View: Juggling the money, and hoping

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Most Americans probably don’t give much thought to governments and bureaucrats — until one or the other does something wrong, in which case, the gloves come off.

That’s especially true these days, as a virus pandemic clobbers the human race, and governments at just about every level are essentially helpless.

In most cases, that helplessness is a function of either being overwhelmed by circumstances, or not being prepared for a worst-case scenario. That seems to be the condition afflicting our own federal government, most of whose principal decision makers decided months ago to ignore obvious signs of the disaster racing our way.

While most of us shelter at home, doing what we believe is correct and hoping for the best, governments, from top to bottom, are facing a crisis of their own — trying to balance budgets after having spent so much of their savings to fight the coronavirus.

Here’s a prime example: California spent the better part of a decade of economic prosperity amassing a $21-billion rainy-day fund, and now the state’s fiscal experts believe the fund may be nearly depleted fighting the coronavirus.