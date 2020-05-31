Our View: Keeping the faith for facts

Seemingly a 180-degree turn from President Trump’s attitude about the verified facts of 2016 election meddling by Russia, China and other nations’ governments.

In a strange way, Trump made a valid, if not suspect point — recent presidential elections have for the most part been a mud bath of lies and misrepresentations, so in this president’s opinion, anything he says, true or false, should not be corrected or fact-checked.

It is a dilemma newspaper editors have been dealing with for as long as America has had newspapers: Should readers’ opinions be published, if the opinion is based on a known falsehood?

We get a lot of letters to the editor but it can be difficult, if not flat-out impossible to ascertain the truth and facts when stated in the context of a personal opinion.

An old newspaper adage is — when in doubt, leave it out, but that doesn’t sit well with some letter writers, because they are sharing a personal thought or opinion, not a dissertation on the truth. That is the nature of opinion, which this page is all about.