Our View: Learning to exist with loss

A global disaster tends to force people to examine so many things we take for granted.
Did you ever, even in your wildest dreams, think you’d be in a situation that would cause you to yearn for joining the mad stampede into a Walmart after dark on Thanksgiving night?
Or fight tears remembering when you were in a pew at Sunday morning church services, listening to the reverend drone on about the various theories and duties of religion?
There is something dreadfully unnerving about going to your favorite supermarket and finding empty shelves where you once had so many options to consider.
Or sitting at home in your bedroom alone on the day you were supposed to graduate from high school or college.
Your heart aches when you think about the families forced to huddle together outside nursing home windows, waving goodbye to a beloved husband, wife, parent or grandparent who may never be hugged or kissed again.
Those things and so much more are lost in the tidal wave of a global virus pandemic. Many thoughts and experiences we have taken for granted most of our lives are now swept away.
This must be like being trapped in a war zone. Not as a soldier, but a normal person caught between hostile forces trying to annihilate each other, robbing a person of so many things that once were normal but now are not.
These are the thoughts that go through one’s mind while being in a government or self-imposed lockdown. There is sadness and anger. Sadness about things lost, and anger about the leaders and institutions that were supposed to protect your health and welfare. And that thought provokes more questions.
Why do our elected leaders ignore obvious warning signs and even pointed, more direct warnings of potential catastrophes headed our way?
Is it a function of having people in charge who have never experienced hardship, never gone hungry or faced a day in which death was a very real possibility?
How can our elected leaders squabble over something as fundamentally meaningless as political advantage, when so many people don’t know if they will be alive tomorrow or the next day, or if they will have to sit by, helpless, as a friend or loved one slowly slips away?
It has been suggested that the coronavirus and others like it destined to infect the planet are nature’s great equalizers, taking back some of the things conscripted by greedy, avaricious humans, restoring the ecosystems, cleansing the atmosphere. There was strong evidence of those things happening after only a few days of humans being forced indoors by COVID-19.
Maybe that’s what many Sunday morning sermons will be about in the coming months. There is an undeniable spiritual component to a disease that is scouring Earth, fueling new speculation about the nature and purpose of life.
Our streets are empty, retail stores are shuttered, supermarket shelves are like skeletons rattling in the wind. It is an eerie feeling. So many of us are left to dwell on inner thoughts, which can be frightening.
Where this is headed is anyone’s guess. Experts say the virus infection curve should top out in a couple of weeks, then slowly tumble down the far side, which could take months. Others believe the reprieve, if and when it comes, could just be temporary, with the virus returning late next fall when another winter settles in.
So in a time of uncertainty and change, we wait.
