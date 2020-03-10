Our View: Making the case for health

Here’s the numerical potential: More nearly 28 million people were uninsured as of a year ago, and the number of ACA enrollees has being steadily increasing. No big surprise there, since recent polling shows that 55 percent of Americans approve of Obamacare, and want the federal government to protect it.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The court won’t hear the case until sometime during the summer next year, well beyond the resolution of the 2020 presidential race, which makes one wonder about just how independent the Supreme Court really is.

One issue the justices will be forced to consider is that now, more than a decade after the launch of the Affordable Care act, the program has become an integral part of the nation’s health-care system, which makes up about 20 percent of the country’s economy.

The ACA has been especially helpful for women in this country. In 2008, nearly 17 million women did not have health insurance. Those numbers changed with the implementation of the ACA in 2010. By 2016, that number dropped to 10.5 million.

The share of Californians with no health insurance fell nearly 10 percentage points, hitting a low of 7.3 percent four years ago, compared with about nearly 18 percent in the years prior to 2014.