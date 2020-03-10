Our View: Making the case for health

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case on the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act, one of the more important court rulings in decades.
The ACA was arguably the signature achievement of President Obama’s time in office because it helped tens of millions of American get health insurance — and it immediately became a target of President Trump’s administration. Trump has vowed to have the law overturned, and replace it with a better plan.
And therein lies the problem. Trump has been in office more than three years, there has been a lot of discussion about replacing Obamacare, but almost no meaningful policy action.
Republicans riding the Trump train orate about a replacement plan, but so far no one has produced even a sketchy blueprint, which makes one wonder what will happen if the Supreme Court overturns the Affordable Care Act.
Plenty of health-care experts seem to have a pretty good idea about what will happen if the law is overturned. Cynthia Cox, director for the Program on the Affordable Care Act for the Kaiser Family Foundation, said this: “There could be essentially total chaos.”
Cox and others seem to have a firm grasp on the potential problem. If the court rules against the ACA without a viable replacement prepared, tens of millions of Americans would simply lose health-care coverage, and millions more would have their coverage drastically reduced.
Here’s the numerical potential: More nearly 28 million people were uninsured as of a year ago, and the number of ACA enrollees has being steadily increasing. No big surprise there, since recent polling shows that 55 percent of Americans approve of Obamacare, and want the federal government to protect it.
The court won’t hear the case until sometime during the summer next year, well beyond the resolution of the 2020 presidential race, which makes one wonder about just how independent the Supreme Court really is.
One issue the justices will be forced to consider is that now, more than a decade after the launch of the Affordable Care act, the program has become an integral part of the nation’s health-care system, which makes up about 20 percent of the country’s economy.
The ACA has been especially helpful for women in this country. In 2008, nearly 17 million women did not have health insurance. Those numbers changed with the implementation of the ACA in 2010. By 2016, that number dropped to 10.5 million.
The share of Californians with no health insurance fell nearly 10 percentage points, hitting a low of 7.3 percent four years ago, compared with about nearly 18 percent in the years prior to 2014.
The poorest Californians experienced the biggest gains in coverage. Among those with family incomes below $50,000, the share without health insurance fell more than 15 points to about 11 percent in 2016. All California counties saw lower uninsured rates after the ACA.
Santa Barbara County has nearly a 10-percent uninsured rate, making us one of just a few California counties 9 percent or higher. Still, our numbers dropped by nearly 10 percent in the 2013-16 time frame. As recently as 2018, the Central Coast had about 220,00 uninsured.
The affordable Care Act is anything but perfect, an indication that it was thrown together too quickly to give the Obama administration a political victory. The problem now is that the Trump administration is forging ahead with its effort to have the ACA repealed, without even a hint of what will replace the law.
A frightening possibility for a nation facing an existential health crisis.