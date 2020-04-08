Our View: Pandemic reshaping America

How far do you go in an emergency? What steps do governments take fighting a full-on crisis?
Now we understand decision-makers go as far as they feel necessary to keep people safe — and that is a crucially important concept to keep in mind during the coronavirus pandemic.
You can’t really say this is the new normal, because no one really knows what’s next. Today’s normal could be obsolete before tomorrow’s sunrise.
Draconian measures are sometimes a necessity in dealing with a crisis, including the suspension of personal rights. Banning the gathering of large groups in public places, prohibiting folks from wandering about despite stay-at-home orders. In a very real way, that is essentially suspending individual rights for the common good. Don’t-tread-on-me adherents may resist such steps, but they generally are taken with good intentions.
This issue takes on a different shading when you’re talking about people who have been arrested for a crime, but are languishing in a jail cell awaiting their date with a judge.
Our recent news story detailed the plight of one man arrested for simple drug possession who has been behind bars for more than a month, in large part because an administrative order was handed down in mid-March closing courtrooms and suspending most court matters in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Since that order, the court has heard only in-custody arraignment cases and juvenile matters. All other cases, including traffic, criminal and civil, scheduled between March 17 and early this month are due to be rescheduled.
The problem for the guy in jail awaiting a hearing is that he is being held without having been convicted, which under normal circumstances would be a clear violation of his due-process rights.
It didn’t take long for a return volley against the administrative shutdown order. The Santa Barbara County Public Defender's Office filed a challenge to get the aforementioned man and several other nonviolent inmates released. The basis of the challenge is that keeping them behind bars without having been convicted not only violates the due-process rule, but also risks infection from COVID-19.
It has become abundantly clear that this pandemic could fundamentally change society, but should it also change our laws and our interpretations of the U.S. Constitution?
In fact, there are men and women convicted of nonviolent crimes — many who basically committed crimes against themselves — throughout the nation’s penal systems that are living in conditions that encourage the spread of the virus.
It would seem that such exposure violates the prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment, an argument that could be made by the Public Defender’s office, which has already identified a minimum of 50 jailed people as being qualified for release — only five people have actually been allowed to go free. Coronavirus has made it difficult for public defenders to meet and confer with clients. Jail visitations were suspended March 14.
It seems the pandemic standard of safe distancing and masking could at least be employed in county courtroom facilities to protect those involved — which would certainly be safer for the accused than sitting in a cell and being forced into crowded conditions prevalent in this county’s jail facilities.
All of which circles back to the original question — how far do you go in an emergency? Are Americans prepared to tolerate the suspension of basic rights guaranteed in the Constitution?
The right to a speedy trial is basic — unless you have the misfortune of living or being arrested in a Third World country.
