Our View: Playing by a few new rules

It seems everything in our lives today is, in one way or another, tied to the coronavirus. COVID-19 is that overbearing.
Many Americans now believe the many weeks of virtual lockdown nationwide were unnecessary, causing too much damage to the U.S. economy. Those who hold such beliefs would likely have a spirited debate — or something far more physical — with those who have survived the virus, but especially the family members and loved ones of those who did not survive.
On a much more local scale, Santa Maria’s elected leaders, save one, are poised to endorse a new ordinance setting some fairly strict rules for behavior in public places, specifically the city’s park areas.
The City Council voted 4-1 earlier this week — with council member Gloria Soto casting the only vote against — in favor of an ordinance that would add a new section to the city’s municipal code outlining 16 restrictions at public facilities, basically remaining consistent with guidelines already in play at public transit. A second reading and final vote is scheduled for the council meeting next Monday.
The proposed ordinance is based on a complaint-driven process, giving discretion to police to ascertain the severity of a situation, such as playing music through a speaker in a public space.
City officials say the loud music in public spaces restriction is aimed at people blasting music and bothering those nearby, not targeting families playing music from a small speaker at the park. But that approach begs the question — what if both forms of music annoy someone? Apparently it will be up to law enforcement to decide on a case-by-case basis, which is pretty much what police officers do day in and day out.
Council member Soto’s concern is that the restrictions in the new ordinance are vague. Perhaps more specific language could be written, so law enforcement officials won’t have to guess what’s OK, and what crosses the line.
But discretion also works the other way. Police officers will try to get people to comply first, before taking any punitive actions for minor violations. That sounds good in theory, but that’s not how it often works on the street. Such conversations between citizens and police can tend to escalate.
A local resident also raised the issue of new public bathroom rules being punitive for the area’s homeless population, essentially criminalizing their behavior. Making rules that punish the homeless is not a viable solution to the state and local homelessness problem. It’s much larger than a single ordinance’s boundaries.
We agree with the intent of the ordinance, which is, as one city official phrased it, the city attempting “to create an environment where everybody can use our public facilities and enjoy them. …”
In that context, these sorts of rules make sense, as long as they don’t shove one segment off into the margins of society.
Any new rules the city comes up with generally have a grace period, during which the city does extensive outreach to educate citizens about how the rules are supposed to work for everyone.
Think of these proposed new regulations as being virus-related, just like we said earlier, and just like so many things about our lives today. Still, city decision makers need to move cautiously, being careful not to impose the sort of regulations that will in any way stifle people’s natural inclinations to be outside, to mingle and to have a good time.
That last part, having a good time, is a goal we all need to keep in mind during these strange times.
