Our View: Prepping for region's next phase

The news media will play an important role in the economic comeback — if it’s actually going to come back anytime soon.
We’ve been reporting progress and devastation related to COVID-19 since day one, and we will continue telling those stories and relaying that important information until this pandemic plays itself out.
That means we may be at this for the foreseeable future. National media is reporting stories that appear to conflict with decisions being made to reopen the economy. The United States has added about 20,000 new infections every day since the middle of March. A government estimate reports that by June 1, states may be adding 200,000 new cases a day, a figure that changes the current estimate of daily death count to about 3,000.
It gets worse. Computer modeling at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School predicts if all states successfully reopen their economies, the death toll could mushroom to a mind-boggling 466,000 by the end of next month.
That may never happen, but we bring it up so our readers will be fully aware of the possibilities, which should help you make decisions about how or when to resume your normal day-to-day routine.
That’s what a responsible media does for its consumers, gives them the full array of facts a person needs to make informed decisions, not ones based on hearsay or whacky conspiracy theories.
Santa Barbara County and its cities’ leaders are making decisions about how and when to reopen businesses and public venues. This county has been spared a New York-type infection/death outbreak, but new cases are being reported daily, and it’s important for our North County readers to know that a majority of cases and fatalities are up here in our communities.
We can’t overlook Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's recent comment that “there are more important things than living …” which was part of his argument for reopening his state’s economy. We’re fairly certain a lot of folks would argue with Patrick’s assessment of life or death choices.
According to available metrics, Santa Barbara County is in decent shape for a smart reopening. With a population nearing 450,000, just more than 600 confirmed coronavirus cases on record and a fatality rate hovering around 1 percent, we are proof that strategies including closures and social distancing are having a positive impact.
But the virus is still here, make no mistake about that, and if we reopen businesses and public venues too soon, people with the virus but without severe symptoms will almost certainly spread the disease.
Again, the persistent problem is that there is no definitive evidence of what could happen as Americans get out and about, seeking a return to normalcy.
Santa Barbara County government officials had estimated a four-to-six-week window for reopening the local economy, but there was disagreement on the timing even among board members.
The take-it-slow approach is mainly to protect citizens, but also to avoid a second COVID-19 surge that could overwhelm the region’s health-care delivery system, specifically hospital ERs and ICUs.
We bet that many Americans will be willing to gamble on going back to work, even those in jobs requiring close contact with the public, thus increasing the potential for infection. So, we’re caught between a rock and a hard place.
Public health experts nationwide continue to warn against prematurely ending distancing rules and stay-at-home requirements, at least until more is known about COVID-19 and its deadly curve. Stay tuned, get the facts you need right here.
