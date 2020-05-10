Our View: Prepping for region's next phase

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The news media will play an important role in the economic comeback — if it’s actually going to come back anytime soon.

We’ve been reporting progress and devastation related to COVID-19 since day one, and we will continue telling those stories and relaying that important information until this pandemic plays itself out.

That means we may be at this for the foreseeable future. National media is reporting stories that appear to conflict with decisions being made to reopen the economy. The United States has added about 20,000 new infections every day since the middle of March. A government estimate reports that by June 1, states may be adding 200,000 new cases a day, a figure that changes the current estimate of daily death count to about 3,000.

It gets worse. Computer modeling at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School predicts if all states successfully reopen their economies, the death toll could mushroom to a mind-boggling 466,000 by the end of next month.

That may never happen, but we bring it up so our readers will be fully aware of the possibilities, which should help you make decisions about how or when to resume your normal day-to-day routine.