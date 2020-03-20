Our View: Pulling in the same direction

But in the end, hoarding is perhaps among the worst things a person can do in this situation, especially because so many of your friends and neighbors may not have been able to raid the supermarkets fast enough.

The only sort of hoarding we can approve of is being done by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, and thank goodness for that.

The Foodbank comes to the rescue several times a year for county residents in need of something to eat, usually during the big national holidays with food drives, as the agency does in the aftermath of local disasters such as earthquake, wildfire and flooding.

The Foodbank is now ramping up its collections and distribution efforts to deal with one of the virus’ more disturbing side effects — folks voluntarily putting themselves in lockdown, isolated and unable to go to the store for food. There’s no big emergency just yet in Santa Barbara County, but if health experts’ estimations pan out, there will be a need to feed thousands of local residents in the coming weeks and months.

Goodies from the Foodbank’s warehouses will likely bolster the efforts of local school districts, as all K-12 public schools have been ordered shut down. But closing schools leaves a lot of children without a basic meal.