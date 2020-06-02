Our View: Raging against everything

We find ourselves in another days-of-rage situation, but this one is different.
People of a certain age remember the protests in the 1960s over race and the Vietnam War. Later it was all about race, and the notion that people of a certain skin color are targets of police brutality.
That’s what the current outrage is all about — but the difference now is that America has been in virtual lockdown since March, there is widespread uncertainty about an approaching second wave of COVID-19 infections and deaths, and everyone’s nerves are on the cusp, or have already tipped.
The result is a wave of urban violence matching the outbreaks in the ‘60s, and the rioting in Los Angeles following the Rodney King verdict.
Today’s demonstrations of rage have a new wrinkle: Outsiders coming in behind legitimate, peaceful protesters to wreak havoc on vehicles, stores and just about anything else they can smash.
Who are those destroyers? President Trump seems to think he knows, and wants a specific left-wing organization to be designated a terrorist group. Calmer folks tend to see the most violent agitators as being from both ends of the political spectrum, and state and federal investigators have been tracking online interference and looking into the possibility that foreign agents are behind some of the violence. Trackers have recorded a surge of social media accounts created in recent weeks, suggesting a coordinated disinformation effort to disrupt American society. If so, that strategy seems to be working.
All of which puts us normal Americans in the same, unenviable situation — believe nothing you hear, and only half of what you see. With regard to the possibility of foreign interference, we will amend that to say believe very little of what you see.
Big cities’ and states’ leaders have put themselves into a civil unrest lockdown mode, with curfews and other restrictions designed to save lives and preserve property, but those curbs had little affect last weekend.
A protest outside the White House grew so violent the Secret Service reportedly ushered President Trump into an onsite underground bunker.
It is sickening to see scenes in which dozens of rioters pillage downtown stores, carrying away everything they can, or mobs overturning and setting fire to vehicles. It was also sickening to watch as a police car drove into a crowded street in Los Angeles, hitting several protesters.
An Associated Press analysis of the protest came down to this:
“Disgust over generations of racism in a country founded by slaveholders combined with a string of recent racially-charged killings to stoke the anger. Adding to that was angst from months of lockdowns brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, which has disproportionately hurt communities of color, not only in terms of infections but in job losses and economic stress.”
One crisis compounds the other. The coronavirus thrives on close contact, which is what the protests truly are. The notion of brutal police force brings those crowds together.
It would be helpful if our political leaders would at least attempt to bring calm to a chaotic situation. Instead, President Trump continues his tweet storms with language that fans the flames, provoking violent acts — all for what the president’s campaign handlers believe enhances his chances of re-election.
All of it leaving Americans facing three concurrent crises: a global pandemic, a street war between police and protesters with mixed intent, and a roiling circus of political chaos at the national level.
Too bad hate isn’t a defense against COVID-19.
