Our View: Returning favor for veterans

The personal finance website WalletHub has crunched the national numbers on how each state ranks when it comes to accommodating military veterans, and sadly, California is lacking in most categories.

Perhaps first and foremost is the fact that California is dead last when it comes to housing affordability for veterans. We rank 49th with regard to the percentage of veteran-owned businesses. This state has the 48th highest percentage of homeless military veterans.

This all makes it sounds as though California is too hard on veterans, and to a certain extent that’s true. On the other hand, the categories in which this state is lacking are categories that affect non-veterans as well.

The point is — and it’s the same point we’ve been making on Memorial Days for years — is that, as a nation, we don’t give military veterans the things they need after their military service is completed, the basics they’ve earned by putting themselves in harm’s way for the benefit of the rest of us.

To be fair, California’s third-place ranking when it comes to number of Veterans Administration health facilities per capita of military retirees, and fifth spot for VA benefits facilities per capita are extremely good. The rest of it, not so much.