Our View: Returning favor for veterans

Memorial Day is the special occasion for living Americans to pay homage to the military men and women who gave their lives to protect this nation.
It is a strange time for all of us, but especially for men and women completing their military service, and heading into retirement. Those who served in combat overseas will be entering into a new sort of fight at home‚ out of one war and into another.
The COVID-19 pandemic has already killed far more Americans than died in the Vietnam War, and there is no end in sight for the war against the deadly virus.
Many of our military men and women retirees will need emotional support making the transition from military to civilian life. The dreadful realities of a global pandemic will make that shift even more difficult.
In addition, men and women leaving the military will be greeted with a mushrooming unemployment rate caused by COVID-19. Finding a job will be tough for everyone, but especially for former soldiers who are also struggling with post-traumatic disorders.
Those are all factors for employees to keep in mind as businesses prepare to reopen. In fact, we could make a compelling case for elevating military veterans to the very top of hiring lists.
Putting the pandemic crisis aside for a moment, it is important to remind readers that retiring from an active military career can be difficult, especially with regard to the adjustments necessary when transitioning from a strictly-regimented life to one full of all kinds of guaranteed freedoms. And many make such transitions while struggling with post-military service issues.
The personal finance website WalletHub has crunched the national numbers on how each state ranks when it comes to accommodating military veterans, and sadly, California is lacking in most categories.
Perhaps first and foremost is the fact that California is dead last when it comes to housing affordability for veterans. We rank 49th with regard to the percentage of veteran-owned businesses. This state has the 48th highest percentage of homeless military veterans.
This all makes it sounds as though California is too hard on veterans, and to a certain extent that’s true. On the other hand, the categories in which this state is lacking are categories that affect non-veterans as well.
The point is — and it’s the same point we’ve been making on Memorial Days for years — is that, as a nation, we don’t give military veterans the things they need after their military service is completed, the basics they’ve earned by putting themselves in harm’s way for the benefit of the rest of us.
To be fair, California’s third-place ranking when it comes to number of Veterans Administration health facilities per capita of military retirees, and fifth spot for VA benefits facilities per capita are extremely good. The rest of it, not so much.
The problem begins at the federal level, and ends here in our communities. Presidents and Congresses in recent years have wrangled over how to spend tax dollars, and invariably the Veterans Administration is far down the pecking order. Our leaders seem to be able to find billions of dollars for a border wall that will do almost nothing, but continue to squeeze the budgets of agencies that should, and could be helping our military heroes adapt to non-military life. That is especially true when it comes to funding programs to give mental-health assistance to veterans who need it.
Memorial Day is the perfect time to think about our veterans, and how to make their lives better.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!