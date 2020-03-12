Our View: Solving problems together

So, what should we be worrying about today? That could easily be a multiple-choice question.
Maybe tops on the list right now would be the rapid, global spread of the coronavirus. Expecting our elected leaders to get a handle on that problem, humans also have to worry about the equally-daunting problem of climate change, which seems to be accelerating.
A group of North County residents gathered in Los Olivos last week to listen to local experts’ ideas about what to expect in Santa Barbara County as the planet warms.
The meeting’s bottom line might best be explained with a comment from one of the panel members: “Nothing’s going to be the same as it was.”
Have you noticed that often just after recovering from a bad flu, your life seems to have somehow changed? It usually hasn’t, but getting over a serious illness makes it seem that everything is different.
In the case of climate change — or global warming, depending on your ideological inclinations — our lives are being changed, sometimes in quite dramatic fashion.
For example, it’s not a fluke that California seems locked in the crosshairs of catastrophic wildfires in recent years. If they seem to you to be getting bigger and more destructive, it’s not your imagination.
County Fire Marshal Rob Hazard, one of the panelists at last week’s gathering, said while the increasing wildfire threat has made recent headlines, people in the firefighting profession were noticing the big changes more than a decade ago. Hazard: “I fought fires in the same place as I did 20 years ago, but they were burning different,” they're now burning hotter, longer, more frequently and destroying more acreage and buildings.
That is the new normal, in large part because California’s population is pushing outward into places with plenty of fire fuel, and there’s more fuel because this state is receiving less rainfall and snowmelt — both factors being driven by changing climate patterns.
The panelists also agreed California is getting hotter, the same as the rest of the world, and that we can expect temperature increases in the 4- to 6-degree range by the middle of this century. Correspondingly, this region’s rainfall totals are expected to decrease 5- to 7-inches per year over the same time frame.
That means we can expect a diminished water supply, which translates to significant policy changes in how we manage and use water. The smaller snowmelt could reduce the State Water Project supply by 25 percent or more by the end of this century.
In other words, our lives will change, are changing as you read this.
The water-supply issue is crucial to local agriculture, which is the county’s No.1 economy engine. As of now, there really is no firmed-up, long-range plan if/when our water supplies are drastically reduced.
Growers in North County likely also will focus their attention on the potential for much higher temperatures, which in the long run could eliminate the chilly nights vegetable and fruit crops need to properly set. Warmer weather also increases the risk of agricultural pests, plant disease and the proliferation of invasive plants. Wine grape growers in mid-county are already nudging their crop lands farther west in search of cooler temperatures.
Like we said earlier, there is a lot to worry about.
The panel discussion in Los Olivos drew a crowd of about 30 local residents. This is a discussion that demands a bigger venue and crowd.