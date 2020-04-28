Our View: Something different to worry about

Some days it seems like someone or something in California is piling on.
This state and others have been forever joined as hot spots for COVID-19, mostly states with high populations. California leads the nation in that category. We’ve largely avoided being singled out as the worst place in a pandemic by citizens willing to follow a few simple but movement-restricted rules.
But if the science community is correct, and it generally is, California may soon be involved in yet another calamity — drought.
It’s not like Californians aren’t accustomed to drought conditions. We’ve been through a few of those over the decades. However, the circumstances with the next dry spell could be far different.
It is interesting how easily Californians forget about their problems, when circumstances seem to have washed those concerns away. For example, this past winter’s storms quenched our thirst for water.
But climate scientists are a bit like economists — they are inclined to overlook silver linings, and constantly are searching for the next economic downturn or climate disaster.
In this case, with our focus on climate science, the disaster is what experts are referring to as a potential “multi-state mega-drought.” As we’ve all come to expect, California is on the cutting edge of the big drought, just as it is on most climate, social or economic issues.
Researchers at Columbia University, the University of Colorado at Boulder and the University of Idaho examined tree rings from more than 1,000 trees in their regions, and soil moisture levels from last 12 centuries revealed the period from 2000 to 2018 was the driest 19-year span since the late 1500s. The time frame studied identified 40 prolonged drought episodes over the last 1,200 years were as extreme as the mega-drought western states are currently experiencing.
Meanwhile, those of us not so scientifically inclined know that we’ve had some gully-washer rains in recent months, with rain totals that make us conveniently forget California’s history with drought. But despite those downpours and steady drizzles, the U.S. Drought Monitor warns us that regions of California are still in a severe-drought condition.
These studies tell many scientists what they basically want to hear, that worsening drought conditions are directly related to the planet’s warming trend, causing so much melting in Scandinavian regions that hikers are finding Viking relics in areas once covered with ice.
Here’s what one climate scientist had to say about global warming and drought: “ … because the background is getting warmer, the dice are increasingly loaded toward longer and more severe droughts. We may get lucky, and natural variability will bring more precipitation for a while. But going forward, we'll need more and more good luck to break out of drought, and less and less bad luck to go back into drought.”
In other words, at least one expert is equating California’s drought potential to going to a casino, and putting your life savings on the number 8 on a roulette wheel.
Scientists concede that most of the nation’s droughts over the past century, including the 1930s Dust Bowl, were of brief duration compared to droughts during the preceding 2,000 years.
The big difference now is western states are home to more than a fifth of the U.S. population, so the implications of a mega-drought are more frightening.
All of which circles us back to the concept of regionalization, and how in our little paradise we should plan to provide for ourselves.
