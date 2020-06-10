Our View: States on their own and sinking

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We have reached a specific phase at which most every state is in desperate need of financial help. We also have reached a plateau at which getting such help from the federal government is unlikely.

The coronavirus and subsequent virtual shutdown of the California economy has created a $54-billion-plus budget deficit, and with an end-of-the-month deadline for having an approved budget just weeks away, the program and services cuts needed to compensate for the budget loss probably won’t get any help from Congress or the Trump administration.

In other words, we’re on our own, which for many Californians may provide another compelling argument for this state to break away and go on its own.

Here is the big picture: Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a budget that will cut billions from sorely-needed state programs and services. The state Legislature has made a counter-proposal, and the two sides have until midnight on June 30 to cut a deal.

Meanwhile, state officials have asked the feds for help — as have elected leaders in most other states — but it would require action by an ideologically fractured House and Senate prior to the end of the month.