Our View: Taking it to our gardens

A professor of ecology/entomology at the University of Delaware has written a book in which he envisions a homegrown national park, which he refers to as “nature’s best hope.”

As it turns out in the midst of a global pandemic, there’s more to it that just hope for nature. There’s also a lot of good stuff for humans.

Prof. Doug Tallamy’s idea is for every property owner to help revive nature by replacing non-native plants with native varieties better suited to helping struggling animal and insect species avoid extinction.

The first species that comes to mind is the planet’s bee population, which has been struggling for a number of reasons. Bees are key pollinators, and you can verify their importance by talking to any North County grower whose crops require the pollination process.

Actually, Tallamy envisions a new national park system consisting basically of people’s yards being converted from grass lawns and non-native plantings to flowering gardens that “would be a game changer” if enough Americans pitched in on connected parcels of land, getting rid of traditional lawns, imported ornamentals and invasive species that do not provide necessary habitat for native birds, butterflies and other essential pollinators.