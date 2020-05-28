Our View: Taking it to the streets

Back up our way, it doesn’t take a giant leap of the imagination to see how closing down some core streets in North County communities could also be a miracle cure for what is ailing the business community damaged by the coronavirus.

A town such as Solvang could easily rope off downtown streets, creating a promenade. However, the city of Santa Maria would face several obstacles, mainly downtown streets laden with vehicles.

But this could be the perfect time for some experimentation. In the words spoken recently by a well-known U.S. president, “What have we got to lose?” Or something to that effect.

Reopening the economy, here and across the nation, is proving to be a challenge, especially given that COVID-19 isn’t necessarily taking a summer vacation. It is abundantly clear that business and government leaders will need to be creative, because we strongly suspect that even with the go-ahead from government leaders, many potential customers may be reluctant to resume their normal shopping and dining habits. It will likely take some time to adjust to the new paradigm.

So, maybe a blocked-off street at prime shopping and entertaining hours would encourage folks to leave their homes and have some fun.