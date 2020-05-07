Our View: Taking on two enemies

The COVID-19 pandemic is like fighting multiple wars.
First, there is the battle against an enemy that cannot be seen without a lab-quality microscope. As any battlefield veteran can tell you, fighting something you cannot see is virtually impossible.
Second, America seems to be at war with itself. The push and pull of ideologies and religious beliefs is piling stress on top of anxiety, as too many Americans don’t know if they still have jobs, and if not, what on Earth they will do to survive?
The fight against a fundamentally invisible enemy is not a new phenomenon. California-based history expert John Futini penned an article in April of last year about a similar, earlier war, writing this:
“One hundred years ago, contemporaneous to the 1919 Paris Peace Conference, a new aggressor was on the world scene. Virulent in its ravages upon humankind, it sprang up from different places, with the potential extinction of people as its goal. …
“Violent head and body-aches, fever and coughing were symptoms. Occurring within the wholesome American heartland of livestock raising and wheat cultivation, it felled people as dominoes fall. Its origin was as enigmatic as that of the Great War. …
“It used people to convey itself from one to the next person. …”
He is referring to the improperly-named Spanish flu pandemic, and his story is replete with eerie similarities to what is happening today with COVID-19. The bottom line is that earlier influenza attack killed tens of millions worldwide, including more than 650,000 people in the United States. Is history on track to repeat that tragedy? There are important lessons to be learned from world history, even as so many of our own policy makers refuse to take heed.
Every war has aftershocks, which brings us to the second part of the pandemic problem for the United States and other highly-industrialized nations.
Economists identified a recession early on in this pandemic, but now, as the tsunami of lost jobs sweeps across America, it has taken on Great Depression proportions. And that forces experts to worry about a new kind of threat — deflation.
Deflation happens when an economy goes through a period of falling prices for most consumer goods and services. It may sound like a good thing for shoppers because most things cost less. But what actually happens is people tend to put off purchases, thinking prices will fall even more if they just wait a bit. You can see the potential for a cycle in which lower spending further forces businesses to cut employee pay, pushing consumer purchases and prices even lower.
Similar concerns about deflation occurred in the Great Recession of 2007-09, but while there was a slight dip in prices, it was short-lived. This pandemic-caused recession is different, mostly because of how abrupt and dramatic the nation’s economy went into a nose dive.
Even among Americans who have kept their jobs, many have had their pay reduced as businesses struggle to survive. This will inevitably lead to reduced buying. It’s a vicious circle that feeds on its own energy.
The Federal Reserve is keeping a close eye on the deflation potential, and will do what is required to encourage stronger demand and higher prices by steadily reducing borrowing costs.
But there is risk. One economist said simply, “We can’t afford anything else going wrong.”
Many Americans have experienced war, and you won’t find too many who say it was a good thing in their lives. It’s especially difficult and frightening when the enemy we fight is invisible.
