Our View: Taking on two enemies

He is referring to the improperly-named Spanish flu pandemic, and his story is replete with eerie similarities to what is happening today with COVID-19. The bottom line is that earlier influenza attack killed tens of millions worldwide, including more than 650,000 people in the United States. Is history on track to repeat that tragedy? There are important lessons to be learned from world history, even as so many of our own policy makers refuse to take heed.

Every war has aftershocks, which brings us to the second part of the pandemic problem for the United States and other highly-industrialized nations.

Economists identified a recession early on in this pandemic, but now, as the tsunami of lost jobs sweeps across America, it has taken on Great Depression proportions. And that forces experts to worry about a new kind of threat — deflation.

Deflation happens when an economy goes through a period of falling prices for most consumer goods and services. It may sound like a good thing for shoppers because most things cost less. But what actually happens is people tend to put off purchases, thinking prices will fall even more if they just wait a bit. You can see the potential for a cycle in which lower spending further forces businesses to cut employee pay, pushing consumer purchases and prices even lower.