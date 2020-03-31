Our View: Taking that first big step

The Senate’s unanimous approval last week of the nation’s biggest-ever economic stimulus package in response to the coronavirus was a rare show of unity in a Congress torn by partisanship — and a sign of hope for many Americans.
Just a couple of days earlier, the Senate was split down the middle on a similar relief proposal. Then reality set in, and lawmakers from both parties saw the need to act as one.
Prior to that final Senate vote it took five days and countless hours to do what it should have taken adults five minutes to agree on, but that’s how things are going in Washington.
The final result is a $2-trillion-plus emergency package that should soften the blow of the coronavirus-induced recession.
Is $2 trillion enough? According to experts, the answer is no, as the virus continues to spread, and if President Trump’s hoped-for Easter reboot of the U.S. economy fails to happen. Economists and health officials believe that Easter target is unrealistic.
Trump’s optimism is encouraging, but judge for yourself by looking at the growing number of coronavirus cases. The truth is truly frightening.
Similar stimulus strategies have worked in the past, always in response to either wars or recessions. President Bush’s 2008 stimulus plan, which was negotiated in good faith, ended up skewing too far in corporate America’s favor. The next president, Barack Obama, floated an $800-billion package in 2009. Together, those funds stabilized the U.S. economy, and started a wave of economic growth that lasted until just a couple of weeks ago.
The Bush/Obama plans were responding to business practices that ignited the Great Recession. Now, Congress and the White House are in a different fight against a deadly global pandemic.
Both stimulus deals needed quick, decisive responses from Washington. Unfortunately, members of this Congress continue to grapple in a partisan wrestling match, while the Trump administration seems to lean on questionable science and conspiracy theories.
Many economists believe the $2 trillion is a down payment on what will be needed. Labor officials predict the loss of 5 million jobs by the end of next month. With entire industries shutting down, the need for money will spread out across the economy. This is a massive problem that does not lend itself to the quick fix this administration’s fiscal officials say will happen when $2 trillion-plus is pumped into businesses, with checks ranging from $600 to $1,200 going to taxpaying Americans.
A former advisor in the Trump White House reckons $1 trillion is about six weeks worth of economic stimulation, but America will likely need up to six months worth of stimulus.
Another fact is that a majority of American workers are, or were, employed by small and mid-sized businesses — the ones taking the biggest hit from the virus shutdown. Assuming this disease abates by early summer, how will those businesses recapitalize and reopen? That reality brings into question President Trump’s assertion that the economy will emerge from this crisis “stronger than ever.”
These are topics we didn’t hear discussed by either the White House or members of Congress, including how the stimulus can be continued through months of uncertainty.
No one wants to hear that this nation may never again return to what it was. But normalcy will return, sooner rather than later, if our leaders can avoid partisan fighting, and Americans can resolve to ride this crisis out, wisely, and end up working again. It may seem simple, but that’s exactly what needs to happen.
