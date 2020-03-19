OUR VIEW: The food factor in economy

On April 1, millions of Americans already living in poverty could face a new level of anxiety.
You have to wonder what wealthy elected officials are thinking when making program changes that affect so many citizens. However, you could fill a blimp hangar with what rich, privileged government officials don’t know about living below the poverty line.
The anxiety factor is because President Trump has mandated a reduction in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, to force poor people to find jobs. The mandate and anxiety come because so many members of Congress oppose such a move, and because so many Americans already suffer from not having enough food, a condition Trump’s edict could almost certainly worsen. Or as one Chicago homeless advocate and attorney said: “Starving people will not help them get employment.”
But that apparently is Trump’s strategy for “getting Americans off welfare” and into jobs. His rules on the SNAP program target the poorest Americans — if they happen. States have joined in a lawsuit to stop the mandate, and federal courts are balking.
The latest figures indicate more than 36,000 SNAP benefit recipients live in Santa Barbara County, and local officials reckon if the new rules actually are applied, more than 7,400 adults will be affected, with more than 1,700 being directly impacted by failing to qualify for an exemption to the new rules.
Here’s the part Trump and others don’t get — for every dollar of federal food stamp money spent on county SNAP recipients, $1.79 in local economic activity is generated. If those 1,700 lose their food stamp benefits, about $550,000 a month in real revenue will be lost to the county’s economy.
It’s not just the adult SNAP participants who suffer. About 75 percent of recipients countywide are children of adults in the program. So, unless the Trump administration intends to rewrite child work rules, the overall effects of imposing the mandate on SNAP recipients’ work requirements will trickle down to kids, with potentially catastrophic results.
This is yet another demonstration of policy makers ignoring real consequences — at least one would hope that it is not this president’s intention to mindlessly punish American children.
About 20 percent of kids living in California are in households with limited or uncertain access to food. That fact won’t surprise the folks at the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, who spend their days gathering food and cash donations to buy food that is distributed to more than 300 charitable organizations throughout the county. It can be a real struggle to get enough supply to meet demand. We understand that struggle, which is why we devote so much editorial space to encouraging readers to give food or make cash donations to the Foodbank, especially now with the coronavirus pandemic.
Food-insecurity is a huge problem in America. Children trapped in that situation are more likely to have health problems, including developmental, cognitive, behavioral and mental-health issues. For pregnant women, food insecurity is associated with poor physical and mental-health outcomes, and pregnancy complications.
Programs such as SNAP have been proven to reduce poverty, adverse birth outcomes, and improve children's health — all of which contribute in a very significant way to supporting the nation’s economic health.
Most Americans understand this, and also understand that tax dollars they send to the IRS each year are, by and large, spent on programs that make, and keep America great. To do anything less would be a serious threat to that greatness.