OUR VIEW: The food factor in economy

On April 1, millions of Americans already living in poverty could face a new level of anxiety.

You have to wonder what wealthy elected officials are thinking when making program changes that affect so many citizens. However, you could fill a blimp hangar with what rich, privileged government officials don’t know about living below the poverty line.

The anxiety factor is because President Trump has mandated a reduction in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps, to force poor people to find jobs. The mandate and anxiety come because so many members of Congress oppose such a move, and because so many Americans already suffer from not having enough food, a condition Trump’s edict could almost certainly worsen. Or as one Chicago homeless advocate and attorney said: “Starving people will not help them get employment.”

But that apparently is Trump’s strategy for “getting Americans off welfare” and into jobs. His rules on the SNAP program target the poorest Americans — if they happen. States have joined in a lawsuit to stop the mandate, and federal courts are balking.