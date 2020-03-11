Our View: The sure things in our lives

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

But is that fair? The short answer is, apparently not, at least according to a comprehensive breakdown of taxation state-by-state by the personal finance website WalletHub — and you may be surprised at the outcome.

According to WalletHub’s survey, when it comes to overall effectiveness of state and local tax rates, California ranks 11th best out of 50 states. In other words, Californians are getting a pretty decent return on their tax buck.

Property taxes are the big beef for most Californians, at least those not covered by Prop. 13, a 1978 state constitutional amendment that limits certain property tax increases. In fact, California property taxes rank 16th lowest of 50 states.

We are 13th lowest when it comes to state income taxes, which is hard to swallow, given the howling many state taxpayers do in early April.

The picture gets a bit murkier with regard to vehicle taxes/fees and sales and excise taxes, which rank 27th and 33rd respectively.