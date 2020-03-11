Our View: The sure things in our lives

Friday the 13th is coming up, when supposedly bad things can happen to presumably good people. Should we worry?
Given recent events, how much worse could it get. A deadly virus affecting the planet, an oil-market upheaval spooking investors into selling that provoked a scary stock market dive, government officials making disingenuous claims about highly contagious diseases.
How about we skip all that and discuss something far more pleasant — taxes.
Just kidding. As we all know, taxes are one of the three sure things in life. Actually there are only two sure things in life, according to Ben Franklin — taxes and death. We don’t know who made up the three-sure-things part. Maybe someone who has a lot of truly awkward moments.
Since death has been a dominant part of the conversation for several days, we’ll focus on the distinctly more pleasant subject of taxes.
Lompoc voters apparently had a moment of clarity during the presidential primary last week, giving the sales tax increase measure a resounding victory. Quite an accomplishment for folks who, in a general sense, believe Californians are already taxed too much.
April 15 IRS filing day is just around the corner, so most Americans are either rending their garments and pulling their hair over their 1040s, or standing next to the mailbox awaiting their refund, all of which gives California taxpayers yet another opportunity to complain about high taxes.
But is that fair? The short answer is, apparently not, at least according to a comprehensive breakdown of taxation state-by-state by the personal finance website WalletHub — and you may be surprised at the outcome.
According to WalletHub’s survey, when it comes to overall effectiveness of state and local tax rates, California ranks 11th best out of 50 states. In other words, Californians are getting a pretty decent return on their tax buck.
Property taxes are the big beef for most Californians, at least those not covered by Prop. 13, a 1978 state constitutional amendment that limits certain property tax increases. In fact, California property taxes rank 16th lowest of 50 states.
We are 13th lowest when it comes to state income taxes, which is hard to swallow, given the howling many state taxpayers do in early April.
The picture gets a bit murkier with regard to vehicle taxes/fees and sales and excise taxes, which rank 27th and 33rd respectively.
Still, even with that relatively rosy picture of California’s overall tax status, 37 percent of those surveyed said they’d be willing to move to another country to avoid taxes, 26 percent would agree to having an IRS tattoo to be tax-free, and nearly 20 percent would agree to stop talking for six months not to pay taxes. More than a third of those surveyed believe charities would do a better job spending people’s tax dollars than the federal government, and we can’t really argue with that.
But when it comes to local tax issues, we whole-heartedly support the position Lompoc voters took, in agreeing to tax themselves — and shoppers who visit Lompoc stores — with a little extra levy on products and services sold in the city. The proceeds will mostly be distributed to the Lompoc fire and police departments, allowing personnel and technology public-safety upgrades that are long overdue.
One last thought on Friday the 13th: The WalletHub survey asked both Democrats and Republicans if rich people are paying their fair share of taxes, and the answer is — they are not.