Our View: Thinking in terms of weight

Ever posed in front of your bedroom mirror, turned left, then right, and asked yourself: “Why are my clothes shrinking?”
The most likely answer usually is — they are not shrinking, you’re expanding.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data from a two-year health survey that indicate about four of every 10 Americans are obese.
The survey also found that the obesity rate was 42 percent, compared with a 40-percent rate in an earlier study. The severe obesity rate was more than 9 percent in the new survey, up from the 8 percent in the previous study.
Those are big numbers. Just 50 years ago, only about one in every 100 American adults were severely obese. Today it’s 10 times more common.
If the CDC’s research is correct, it means about 140 million Americans are technically obese, and 30 million or so are severely obese. Health officials once referred to that as morbidly obese, but that probably sounds too final for many Americans.
But the sad reality is that obesity can be, and generally is a killer, being one of the primary causes of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, several cancers, osteoarthritis and various breathing problems, including asthma and sleep apnea. The major cancers linked to obesity are breast, colon, gallbladder and kidney.
Being severely overweight also hits the carrier of those extra pounds in other ways, most notably in the wallet. A study five years ago pegged the lifetime public health cost at just under $93,000. The nationwide costs of treating obesity-related problems is more than $190 billion, or more than 20 percent of annual medical spending in the United States.
Another study shows Mississippi to be the state with the highest percentage of obese citizens, and Colorado being the least obese. California did well in that survey, placing third skinniest.
When it comes to body-mass indexing, American males are slightly thinner than American females, with a mean weight of 197.9 for men, and 170.6 for women. If you’re still in front of the mirror, pondering the imponderable, how does your weight compare with those numbers?
The planet’s most overweight countries are Nauru, a small island nation in Micronesia, followed by Cook Islands, Palau, the Marshall Islands, Tuvalu, Niue, Tonga, Samoa, Kiribati and Micronesia. The U.S. ranks 12th on that list. Those other countries listed above are all above 50-percent obesity rates.
Globally, about 2.1 billion people are obese, and experts say that number is expanding about as fast as the waistlines of too many people. The worldwide death rate from obesity-related illnesses and medical problems is about 3 million a year.
We bring all this up not to shame anyone, but to provide some perspective to the current coronavirus outbreak/epidemic/pandemic — you choose the label that best fits your idea of what’s going on.
All forms of media have come alive with reports, news and opinions about the spreading virus. It’s a bad one, to be sure, but so far the death rate is in line with what one might expect from an average flu season in the United States, a point being made by our federal government, perhaps in an effort to bring some measure of calm to what has been morphing into a chaotic situation.
As a local news outlet, we are committed to bringing you the latest news and information on any potential threat, be it a dangerous virus or raging wildfire. It’s our job.
Meanwhile, if you’re still dawdling in front of the mirror, consider what shape you should be in.