Our View: Thinking in terms of weight

Ever posed in front of your bedroom mirror, turned left, then right, and asked yourself: “Why are my clothes shrinking?”

The most likely answer usually is — they are not shrinking, you’re expanding.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data from a two-year health survey that indicate about four of every 10 Americans are obese.

The survey also found that the obesity rate was 42 percent, compared with a 40-percent rate in an earlier study. The severe obesity rate was more than 9 percent in the new survey, up from the 8 percent in the previous study.

Those are big numbers. Just 50 years ago, only about one in every 100 American adults were severely obese. Today it’s 10 times more common.

If the CDC’s research is correct, it means about 140 million Americans are technically obese, and 30 million or so are severely obese. Health officials once referred to that as morbidly obese, but that probably sounds too final for many Americans.