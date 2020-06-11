Our View: Timing might be everything

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s multi-phase economic reopening strategy ramps up on Friday. But are we doing the right thing?
The answer depends on several key factors. For example, from a strictly public-health standpoint, the answer is, most likely not. From the standpoint of returning to a normal life for the majority of Californians, the answer is, with some reservations, mostly yes.
Wading through all the unanswered questions one realizes that, despite the potential for a higher COVID-19 death toll, reopening the state’s economy is the only viable option.
That may seem harsh, but when you weigh the potential for physical harm from COVID-19 vs. the need for Californians to get back to work and to spend at shops, restaurants and other businesses, the economic need comes out on top.
By now just about everyone knows their odds of contracting the disease, and dying from the infection. The fatality rate is roughly 1% to 5% of those infected, but the rate climbs steadily through age groups. Let’s face it, it’s probable that nearly everyone in California has come in contact with the virus. Many healthy folks will get the virus and have few or no symptoms.
Still, it is emotionally challenging to be out and about, knowing an invisible sickness that could prove fatal is out there with you.
Experts have established criteria for reopening, mostly to do with active cases and testing capability, and as of just a few days ago only six states — Connecticut, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, and Wyoming — have achieved 80 percent of the pre-opening benchmarks. Those same experts put California in the “little progress” category.
Even in the face of that not-so-subtle warning, the California Department of Public Health announced last week that schools, bars, restaurants, film and television studios, and just about everything else will be allowed to reopen Friday.
The big issue for parents is the new rules allowing the reopening of schools, in large part because even health officials aren’t certain what will happen with a full reopening. They are warning parents to be “careful,” leaving moms and dads to guess what that means exactly.
School district officials are striving to be careful. The state plans to distribute more than 120,000 N95 face masks and about 140,000 gallons of hand sanitizer. Nearly 2.5 million face shields will be given to teachers and staff statewide.
Will those steps be enough to convince enough teachers to return to their classrooms? Will parents trust those moves enough to allow their kids back into school? Decisions need to be made as the coronavirus numbers, and deaths, continue to trend upward.
There are more than 6 million K-12 students in California. State schools Superintendent Tony Thurmond is leaving “instructional plans” up to local districts and school boards for a fall reopening, because with 10,000 schools in the system, “there is no one-size-fits-all for our schools.”
Indeed, especially since the availability of personal protective gear has been problematic since late winter. A lot will depend on manufacturers’ ability to keep up with demand for masks, face shields, sanitizers and disinfectants. If school districts can’t get enough protective material, opening may be impossible.
Another complication is a $54-billion-plus state budget deficit, which will slam local school districts — including the potential for nearly 60,000 teacher layoffs. Can school districts compensate for those kinds of losses?
We said earlier that reopening is necessary, but when you dig down into the realities of the situation, many questions become even more difficult to answer.
