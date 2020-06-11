Our View: Timing might be everything

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s multi-phase economic reopening strategy ramps up on Friday. But are we doing the right thing?

The answer depends on several key factors. For example, from a strictly public-health standpoint, the answer is, most likely not. From the standpoint of returning to a normal life for the majority of Californians, the answer is, with some reservations, mostly yes.

Wading through all the unanswered questions one realizes that, despite the potential for a higher COVID-19 death toll, reopening the state’s economy is the only viable option.

That may seem harsh, but when you weigh the potential for physical harm from COVID-19 vs. the need for Californians to get back to work and to spend at shops, restaurants and other businesses, the economic need comes out on top.

By now just about everyone knows their odds of contracting the disease, and dying from the infection. The fatality rate is roughly 1% to 5% of those infected, but the rate climbs steadily through age groups. Let’s face it, it’s probable that nearly everyone in California has come in contact with the virus. Many healthy folks will get the virus and have few or no symptoms.