Our View: Trending in wrong direction

As one might expect, most of each factions’ members are young people, discouraged by politics and disenfranchised from the societal norms most of us adhere to. But not all. Some are older, and most likely people who have made little progress, or failed badly, in a well-governed, capitalism-centric social structure.

Whoever they are, they are causing a lot of trouble and heartbreak for law-abiding citizens. They also are setting the stage, or trying to, for some type of class/race war that will involve the use of firearms and other weapons.

That is not a conspiracy theory. It’s happening as you read these words, and it’s something our federal government could help prevent — if we had capable leadership at the highest levels whose attention was not being drawn away from the real issue because of a desire to be loved and/or re-elected.

For many, including a lot of President Trump’s supporters, the final straw was the administration’s order to use tear gas and rubber bullets on peaceful demonstrators near the White House, ostensibly to pave the way for Trump to walk to a nearby church for a photo opportunity. This, while too many fires and too much looting was taking place in too many American cities.