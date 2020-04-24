Our View: Tweaking the plans to reopen

The Santa Barbara County’s Board of Supervisors was told at Tuesday’s meeting the county is looking at a four-to-six-week window to begin reopening businesses, but staff got some push-back from board members.

First District Supervisor Das Williams said the county needs to shoot for an earlier opening, an idea supported by the 4th District’s Peter Adam. The problem is the courts have upheld Gov. Gavin Newsom’s emergency orders, so some negotiating would likely be required.

Adam, not surprisingly, recommended the county interpret Newsom’s mandates liberally, or ignore them altogether and see what happens, because staying on the current path means the county is “just inducing a depression …”

The governor’s rules are common sense — adequate testing to track the diseases’ spread, making sure hospitals can handle COVID-19 surges, maintaining physical distancing and more.

The first step would be to carefully track the COVID-19 case arc, with emphasis on what’s happening here in North County, which is where the majority of new cases are occurring. Only when the infection/death curve is trending out of the red zone and headed down should government even consider reopening businesses.