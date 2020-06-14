Our View: Voting to preserve democracy

There were presidential primaries in several states last Tuesday, and some experts say they are an indication of what voting could be like in November. Every American who cherishes freedom, democracy and the U.S. Constitution should hope that is not the case.
For example, in Georgia’s primary, voters were greeted with new voting procedures and machines, many of which didn’t work. But Georgia’s long lines of people waiting in the rain to cast their ballot did make a point — any effort to curtail or eliminate mail-in voting is inherently unfair, and in some cases discriminatory.
Not every American can afford to drive to their voting precinct in a late-model SUV, or can drive at all, which indicates how much more democratic it would be if those folks could vote at home via a mail-in ballot.
The problem is that mail-in voting is under attack. The elected leader of the GOP, President Trump, said in a publicized statement that if the nation switched to all mail-in ballots, voters would never elect another Republican.
That is far from accurate in many ways, but probably close to the truth because mail-in voting tends to help citizens who do not have the financial resources to drive to the polls, take a morning or afternoon off work to vote, or hire a sitter to watch the kids.
You don’t really have to question the motives of Republicans, who insist mail-in voting is a prime target for election fraud, because there is absolutely no evidence that cheating is even a small part of our election process. Catering to poorer Americans is not one of the GOP’s strong points or priorities — in spite of what the U.S. Constitution says about Americans’ right to vote.
We don’t see the big problem with mail-in voting. In fact, we see mostly positives. Another fact is that, despite attacking the mail-in option, leaders and their appointees of both political parties often vote by mail, including President Trump and his staff.
Another complaint is that mail-in voting denies the public instant results, which electronic voting presumably provides — unless the machinery is defective, which was the case in Georgia last Tuesday.
So it takes a little longer to get the end result. A day, a week, a month — what’s the rush when the future of a great nation hangs in the balance?
The images of long lines at the Georgia polls play into the other huge public debate happening now, this nation’s racial biases.
We generally do not rely on professional sports figures to shed light on issues unrelated to their sport, but we feel compelled to share a comment made by pro basketball superstar LeBron James:
“Everyone talking about how do we fix this? They say go out and vote. What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist?”
Something to consider, as we head into the final months of the presidential campaign and Nov. 3 election. The Constitution gives every American citizen of a certain age the right to vote, with restrictions. Nowhere in the Constitution does it say voters need to have attained a specific level of personal success to cast a ballot.
The mail-in balloting debate is something Congress and the courts need to settle.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!