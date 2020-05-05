Our View: Weighing the fatal outcome

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Watching the COVID-19 pandemic unfold in recent weeks compels us to ask a potentially sensitive question: Is body weight among the key factors in whether a coronavirus-infected person lives or dies?

It’s relevant because America generally leads the planet in the percentage of its population that is technically obese — more than 40 percent of Americans are in that category — which impacts a person’s ability to survive a deadly disease.

This is not an attempt to shame or ridicule people for being overweight, but to make a few scientifically valid points about the size you are as it relates to your vulnerability during the coronavirus pandemic. We promised you facts during this pandemic.

This information is also important because even as there is now encouraging news about the infection/death curve, many medical experts are predicting this version of the virus may be with us for a while, perhaps forever.

There are a lot of factors that determine how many people infected with COVID-19 will react, among them underlying health conditions, not taking social-distancing guidelines seriously, and, according to doctors, being grossly overweight.