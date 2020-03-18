Our View: Well, what should we do now?
Our View: Well, what should we do now?

Bet you never imagined living in a ghost town. Our communities aren’t exactly that, but with closures to help thwart the coronavirus spread, there is less traffic, human and vehicular.

So, we all have some time on our hands, and a number of ways to use it. Shopping may not be the wisest of choices, nor is going out to eat or see a movie. 

We’ve been amusing ourselves scanning the planet’s news outlets. Thank goodness we live in the internet age. The folks at USA Today have been entertaining themselves by compiling a list of 100 things to do as you self-quarantine. We assume they’re doing that because, other than the coronavirus, there’s not much actual news to cover.

First off, this will be a to-do list, not a bucket list. There is a distinction and it’s important we all keep that fact in mind because unless we really mess this up, the virus will run its course, and most of us will emerge on the bright side.

One big self-quarantine downside we see is running out of things to do. That, and the island-fever potential, with your home or apartment being the island. Here is USA Today’s abbreivated list, and maybe it will help:

No. 1 on the list is to complete a puzzle, as in jigsaw puzzle. Some younger folks may not even know what that is, but if you buy or have packed away an old puzzle that is big enough, completing it could conceivably carry you and your family all the way through this pandemic. It’s possible.

For shut-ins who like to write, starting a journal or a blog is a great way to vent your feelings, and possibly come upon a story idea that could morph into an international best-seller. The USA Today folks probably hadn’t considered that last possibility, but hey, who knows.

Maybe you have some classic literature in the house, books you intended to read but could’t spare the time. You bought the Harry Potter series for the kids, they read and raved about it, now it’s your turn. The stories actually appeal to “kids” of all ages.

The USA Today list includes meditation, but we figure you’re going to do a lot of that anyway, with prodding, because, well, there’s not a lot else to do.

We especially like No. 11 on USA Today’s — look at photos of puppies. A can’t-lose proposition.

Write, text or email family and friends spread out across the planet, who are likely as bored — and perhaps a bit scared — as you are. It helps to share fears, especially with those from whom you are separated.

You might also consider attacking your closet, not literally, but as in trying on all the clothes that have been hanging there for a long time. If you’re not wearing it, why is it still there? This is a good time for introspection. When the virus threat passes, that stuff you don’t use will be ideal to donate.

You might also consider watching all of Tom Hanks’ movies. That will take some time. For a break, you can follow his progress after having been diagnosed with the virus.

Take inventory of your surroundings, and finally fix the things that have been broken, some of them for years.

The USA Today list is long, and a lot of the suggestions are fairly frivolous — but that kind of stuff can make the time fly by.

And, good luck.

