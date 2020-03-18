Our View: Well, what should we do now?

Bet you never imagined living in a ghost town. Our communities aren’t exactly that, but with closures to help thwart the coronavirus spread, there is less traffic, human and vehicular.

So, we all have some time on our hands, and a number of ways to use it. Shopping may not be the wisest of choices, nor is going out to eat or see a movie.

We’ve been amusing ourselves scanning the planet’s news outlets. Thank goodness we live in the internet age. The folks at USA Today have been entertaining themselves by compiling a list of 100 things to do as you self-quarantine. We assume they’re doing that because, other than the coronavirus, there’s not much actual news to cover.

First off, this will be a to-do list, not a bucket list. There is a distinction and it’s important we all keep that fact in mind because unless we really mess this up, the virus will run its course, and most of us will emerge on the bright side.

One big self-quarantine downside we see is running out of things to do. That, and the island-fever potential, with your home or apartment being the island. Here is USA Today’s abbreivated list, and maybe it will help: