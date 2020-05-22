Our View: Winning the battle for news

Garritt’s series turned out to not only be news, but it won him and the Herald-Express a singular honor, a first place in editorial writing.

Usually that level of honor goes to the heavyweights such as the New York Times or Washington Post. But Garritt’s win validates the belief that all journalism matters, and that is doubly true when it happens in a small east Texas town involving a problem that had been swept under the rug for years.

Garritt’s series had the desired effect. Texas lawmakers created policy to better protect those in custody. Other, larger media outlets picked up the story and ran with it. That probably would have been gratification enough for Garritt, a natty local character with a determined attitude. The Pulitzer honor was the rich dessert with a cherry on top.

The focus, at least for us, is that as the number of newspapers in the United States continues to dwindle, the need for local, community-driven journalism increases. There are far fewer voices and government watchdogs in print journalism, so the importance of having a newspaper in your community has grown exponentially.